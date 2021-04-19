Gurnani to lead Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has announced the appointment of Mohit Gurnani as the general manager.

In his new role, Gurnani will be responsible for overseeing the full management and operations of the hotel in Dubai as it continues to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

A seasoned hotelier, he has been with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for over fifteen years, having led a distinguished professional path with several senior management roles in India and the Middle East.

Commenting on the development, Ranjit Phillipose, area director, Middle East and general manager, Taj Dubai, said: “We are delighted to have Mohit on board with us.

“His comprehensive understanding of the Middle East and unique skill-sets encapsulate a conscious and committed approach to championing standards befitting the Taj brand and the region’s ever-evolving hospitality industry.

“The vast knowledge and experience that he brings will be an invaluable asset to the team and I am confident that he will take Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers to new heights of excellence.”

Prior to his recent appointment, Gurnani held the position of general manager at Taj Chandigarh where he strategically navigated the hotel to emerge stronger during the peak of the pandemic.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers as general manager and continue my professional journey with IHCL,” said Mohit Gurnani, general manager, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers.