Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers opens in Dubai

Taj Hotels has expanded its footprint in the Middle East with the full-opening of its second hotel, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Located in Dubai, the hotel is the fusion of a century old legacy, seamlessly woven together by worldly contemporary sensibilities, and quintessential Indian heritage.

It brings with it a rooftop pool bar and restaurant, as well as an elegant ballroom.

With unparalleled views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf, the hotel’s 200 rooms and suites provide the perfect vantage point to observe the city’s glittering skyline.

The sleek and bold design of the hotel is complemented with an infusion of Indian and Middle Eastern touches through an eclectic mix of art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among its distinct dining options is the much-loved, Shamiana from the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, taking centre stage with a pan-Indian menu and live entertainment.

It is also the first hotel in the JLT neighbourhood to offer a large ballroom to host meetings, conferences and intimate wedding functions.

Additionally, the exclusive Taj Club Lounge and round-the-clock gym form key features of the hotel.

The hotel is conveniently located 30 minutes from both, Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport, and is a short walk from the metro station.

It is also within easy reach of the city’s key commercial areas, and prominent tourist attractions.