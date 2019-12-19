Taj Fateh Prakash Palace opens in India

Indian Hotels Company has begun the new year with a new addition to its collection of authentic palaces – Fateh Prakash Palace, Udaipur.

Renamed Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, the building is located within the historic city palace on the shores of Lake Pichhola in Udaipur.

If offers panoramic views of the lake, while being surrounded by the Aravalli Hills and Jagmandir Island.

The House of Mewar is one of the oldest dynasties in the world, with its origins tracing back 1,300 years.

Fateh Prakash was built during the reign of Maharana Fateh Singh Mewar in the 19th century as an exclusive venue for royal functions.

Meticulously preserved, the Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is akin to a living museum with 65 heritage rooms and suites, award-winning Sunset Terrace restaurant and the Surya Darshan bar

Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive of Indian Hotels Company, said: “As custodians of Indian hospitality, it is our privilege and honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur.

“This addition is an important milestone in our growing portfolio of iconic and luxurious hotels.

“We remain most grateful to Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar for having reposed his trust in us.”

With this addition to the portfolio, Indian Hotels Company emerges as the largest hospitality operator in Udaipur with four hotels.

Also on offer to guests is the exclusive option of hosting glamorous soirees at Jagmandir Island in Lake Pichhola – Jagmandir has attracted royalty, global celebrities and film stars over several decades.