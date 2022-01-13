British Airways adds new London City routes

British Airways will launch four new routes across Europe in time for the summer season.

Operating from London City Airport, customers can now book to fly to Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan and Thessaloniki.

The routes will be added to the BA CityFlyer network and will be operated by Embraer E190 aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxembourg and Milan will take flight on March 27th, and both will operate every day of the week.

On June 18th, Thessaloniki will launch, operating once a week on Saturday and on June 19th, Barcelona will operate six times a week – every day apart from Saturday.

Routes to Jersey and Guernsey are also returning following the launch in 2021.

Flights will operate on Monday and Friday from June 20th to September 2nd.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: “As customers start to plan their next summer getaway, we wanted to offer new routes to some of the most popular European destinations.

“Conveniently accessible from London City airport, they are a great addition to our extensive network.”