Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm welcomes first guests

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm has welcomed its first guests in Dubai.

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the city skyline, the luxury beachfront resort is located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

This is the third property from the Indian Hotels Company-owned brand in the United Arab Emirates.

Reflecting the very best of Taj, the resort offers 325 elegantly styled rooms and suites, an array of culinary experiences and holistic wellness at the award-winning Jiva spa, replete with a private beach and the longest pool in Palm Jumeirah.

This contemporary interior by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) weaves in traditional craftsmanship and is influenced by its surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests can embark on a sensorial culinary journey across the resort’s many dining options.

Be it inspired Indian fine dining at Varq; a unique gastropub experience at the Roaring Rabbit; Arabesque atmosphere at Raia, the rooftop bar and lounge; Palm Kitchen, which brings alive the flavours of international fare; or the Coast, a beachside bistro offering coastal delicacies; there is something for everybody at the all-new dining destination.

Jiva, the all-natural spa inspired by traditional Indian healing techniques, features treatments including Ayurveda, Indian therapies, yoga, meditation and more.

The Popsicle Kids Club, with a dedicated shallow water pool and a playground, makes it the perfect getaway for families with children.

Two expansive ballrooms and multiple meeting rooms are ideal for conferences, social events and weddings.