Tata Harper to offer all-organic spa range at the Lanesborough

The Lanesborough Club & Spa has welcomed Tata Harper.

From October, hotel guests and members will be able to experience Harper’s natural and all-organic, custom created treatments and rituals, as well as purchase a full range of products.

This partnership perfectly complements the spa’s existing collection of hand-picked brands and resident experts, that bring together the best in each of their respective sectors.

Tata Harper is proud to be leading the generation of non-toxic, non-artificial luxury beauty.

Each product is filled with her signature complex formulas and no filler ingredients, grounded in the philosophy that more ingredients equals better results.

Every product is handmade and bottled at Tata’s own lab on her 1,200-acre certified organic farm in Vermont.

Tata Harper, chief executive of Tata Harper Skincare, comments: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lanesborough Club & Spa to bring the Tata Harper spa experience to London.

“Our spa rituals are unique and indulgent experiences designed to treat and transform without a single drop of synthetic chemicals.”

Tata Harper has worked together with the team at the Lanesborough Club & Spa to create a menu of bespoke signature treatments, completely exclusive to the spa, that bring her products to life.

Hugh Murphy, general manager of the Lanesborough Club & Spa added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tata Harper to join us at The Lanesborough Club & Spa.

“We are especially excited as we are the first spa in the UK to offer these innovative treatments and products.”