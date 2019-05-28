Holt to lead Ski Club of Great Britain

The council of the Ski Club of Great Britain has appointed Ian Holt to the role of chief executive.

Holt has a wide range of experience across the business world including financial services and insurance and start-up businesses, having started his career in the wine trade.

He has been a Ski Club council member for seven years, the last two as treasurer and vice-chairman.

He also stepped up as acting leader following the departure of the previous chief executive.

Holt is a hugely enthusiastic skier, being a regular in Val Thorens and having first visited over 30 years ago.

He learned to ski as a teenager, mainly visiting the well-known Austrian resorts.

On his appointment, Holt said: “I am very excited at the prospect of becoming chief executive having served on an interim basis for the past couple of months.

“I’ve much enjoyed my time as a council member and as treasurer but the chance to take responsibility for developing the next stage of the club’s future was too great an opportunity to pass.

“Bringing finance, insurance and ecommerce experience and having served on committees of various clubs and organisations, I fully understand the wonderful, unique nature we have in the club.

“I am very keen that we continue to grow and flourish, to provide the wonderful club experience to more and more skiers and boarders, continually improving our membership package as well as our holiday and travel experiences.”

Holt’s appointment comes after an extensive and robust three-month recruitment and selection process, led by Warren Partners, executive search consultants for the Ski Club, which attracted over 100 applications.

The chairman of the Ski Club, Malcolm Bentley, added: “We are delighted to announce Ian as our new chief executive.

“Having worked closely with him as treasurer, I am confident he will continue to drive the future of the club and the continuity he provides together with his knowledge of the club will optimise his effectiveness in pursuing our goals along with the team and council.”