Tata Harper Spa debuts at Hotel Lou Pinet, France

Maisons Pariente, a new luxury collection of boutique, five-star hotels in France, has opened a brand-new spa offering for guests and locals alike at Hotel Lou Pinet in Saint-Tropez.

The new Tata Harper Spa at Hotel Lou Pinet offers a selection of purifying face, body and beauty treatments for men and women to relieve stress and restore inner harmony and radiance in state-of-the-art spa facilities.

The new spa is located a few minutes’ walk down the garden path from Hotel Lou Pinet in a private area and has been especially designed to resemble a small discreet and exclusive cave.

Here, guests can enjoy a detoxifying Hamman and experience luxurious and effective spa treatments from Tata Harper, the organic American skincare brand, in the spa’s two spacious treatment rooms – including a twin treatment room for couples pampering à deux.

A personal training session can also be arranged upon request for all levels of fitness and a daily morning yoga class is available in the garden, set to the harmonising sound of cicadas.

The Maisons Pariente family especially selected the Tata Harper American skincare range to be used exclusively at Hotel Lou Pinet’s spa as the products combine a flawless natural formulation with active ingredients for a range of treatments from deep tissue massages, to body rituals, facials and full spa packages.