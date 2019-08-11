World Travel Awards headed to the Thompson Okanagan in 2020

World Travel Awards has revealed it will host its North America Gala Ceremony 2020 in the Thompson Okanagan, British Columbia.

The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across North America will attend what will mark World Travel Awards’ first ceremony in Canada.

Nestled in the southern interior of British Columbia, the Thompson Okanagan is blessed with natural wonders.

It is a region rich in indigenous culture, sun-soaked valleys surrounded by sweeping grasslands and connected throughout by water.

These lush valleys set the scene for a thriving culinary scene and world-class vineyards.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “We are deeply honoured to host our North America Gala Ceremony 2020 in the Thompson Okanagan.

“This delightful region of British Columbia is leading the way in sustainable tourism practice and serving as a benchmark of how to preserve Mother Nature for the benefit of future generations.”

He added: “The Thompson Okanagan is a region of overwhelming beauty that ranges from towering waterfalls and soaring mountains to verdant valleys and glacial lakes.

“I look forward to welcoming the most senior decision-makers of North America’s travel industry for what promises to be a most memorable ceremony in this phenomenal region.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Glenn Mandziuk, chief executive, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, recognises the impact an opportunity like this affords the region as a whole.

He added: “We are so honoured to welcome such a prestigious event to the Thompson Okanagan and look forward to hosting international tourism industry leaders in Vernon.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our stakeholder and community partners and it is a privilege to share our region with the world.”

More Information

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website.