Princess Cruises unveils Canada plans as market reopens

Princess Cruises has unveiled plans for a full summer season of cruises and cruise tours in Alaska.

The decision follows an announcement from the federal minister of transport in Canada announcing the resumption of cruising in Canadian ports.

There are also plans for a Canada and New England programme for the autumn.

More guests choose Princess in Alaska than any other cruise line and the 2022 programme features six ships, including the newest ship, Discovery Princess.

Offerings include 12 unique itineraries, totalling 140 departures and five glacier-viewing experiences, with visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

“The reopening of Canadian ports to the cruise industry is a bold and important move that significantly expands the array of travel opportunities available to guests while boosting the economies of the Canadian and Alaska destinations we visit by generating important revenue and job opportunities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We know first-hand how cherished these voyages are to both guests and those destinations following our shortened but successful return to Alaska in 2021 that was made possible with the passing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act.”

The first Princess cruise ship to visit Canada is Caribbean Princess, sailing on a four-day Pacific Coastal voyage, with a scheduled port stop in Victoria on April 6th, followed by Vancouver on April 7th.