Swissport to Provide Ground Services for Royal Jordanian Airlines at Major Saudi Airports

Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Swissport to provide airport ground services at four airports across Saudi Arabia: King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED), King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED), and King Khalid International Airport (RUH).

The contract, signed with Swissport Saudi Arabia, covers complete airport ground services, including passenger services such as check-in, lost and found, and passenger mobility services, as well as aircraft cleaning across a network of four airports in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Riyadh.

“The dedication and professionalism of Swissport teams in Saudi Arabia are behind this award,” says Chris Browne, Managing Director of Swissport in Saudi Arabia. “Everyone on the ground and in the offices worked tirelessly to ensure operational readiness for the start of simultaneous operations in Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Riyadh.”

Royal Jordanian Airlines, formerly Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines, is the national airline of Jordan and has its primary hub in Amman. From the Jordanian capital, the flag carrier provides important and frequent flight connections to several airports in Saudi Arabia. Swissport supports Royal Jordanian Airlines with passenger services and ground handling for the airline’s 67 weekly flights between Amman and the four airports and plans to expand to more locations. The award marks the beginning of Swissport’s partnership with Royal Jordanian in Saudi Arabia and also coincides with celebrations of the upcoming 60th anniversary of the airline.

In Saudi Arabia, Swissport operates at five airports: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah; King Fahd International Airport in Dammam; Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina; King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; and Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Buraidah. The company provides passenger services and ramp handling. In 2022, Swissport in Saudi Arabia served 5.14m passengers and handled 19,900 aircraft.

