SWISS serves meal creations from the ‘Aux Trois Amis’ restaurant in Canton Bern

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be offering culinary creations from the ‘Aux Trois Amis’ gourmet restaurant in Canton Bern to its First and Business Class guests on outbound flights from Switzerland for the next three months. The Michelin-starred and 15-GaultMillau-point restaurant is located in the idyllic Lake Biel winegrowing region, sitting among the vineyards between Biel and La Neuveville.

The ‘Aux Trois Amis’ can look back on almost 130 years of hospitality and tradition, and puts a particular accent today on exciting new interpretations of classic regional dishes. For ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’, chef de cuisine Marc Joshua Engel has opted for light summery specialities that reflect his own culinary experiences of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. And sommelière and chef de service Cynthia Lauper has ensured some fine wine pairings to round off the SWISS guest’s inflight dining experience.

“The ‘Aux Trois Amis’ manages to blend Bernese cuisine with original influences from all over the globe,” enthuses Julia Hillenbrand, Head of Brand Experience at SWISS. “Its hosts truly create a unique dining experience, in which the hearty desserts combined with fresh herbs are a particular highlight. And I’m delighted that our SWISS inflight guests can now also enjoy such creations.”

“Giving SWISS travellers a summery gourmet experience that clearly bears our signature – that’s what we’ve set out to do,” explains Marc Joshua Engel. “Cooking and travel are our two great passions. So we’ve had immense pleasure combining them to bring these meals from our restaurant to the plane.”

SWISS Premium Economy Class customers travelling on flights from Switzerland will be offered the additional option of a three-course meal featuring regional specialities from Canton Bern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty years of gourmet dining aloft

SWISS has been taking the First, Business and Premium Economy Class travellers on its long-haul services from Switzerland on a journey of culinary discovery through its home country’s various regions since December 2002. Every three months a new Michelin-starred and GaultMillau-point top chef is invited to create a varied selection of top-quality dishes from their ‘home’ canton, with a particular focus on regional and seasonal specialities. The meals are also accompanied by wines and cheeses from the region concerned. In its 20-year success story to date, ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ has welcomed aboard 78 guest chefs representing every one of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.