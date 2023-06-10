American elevates onboard customer experience throughout summer travel season

American Airlines is elevating the summer travel experience with offerings that will deliver a consistent and connected inflight experience for all customers this travel season.

Our customers are the inspiration behind everything we do, and American is committed to consistently deliver a world-class experience for them,” said Kim Cisek, Vice President of Customer Experience. “We know customers want a convenient travel experience throughout their journey on American and to arrive at their destination satisfied and ready to explore — a focus we keep in mind when refreshing and creating new experiences for them to enjoy on the ground and in the skies.”

When customers board an American flight this summer, they can expect to see new offerings, including a selection of new inflight meals and snacks every foodie will enjoy, Wi-Fi connectivity updates for passengers looking to stay connected, and new entertainment options to stream while in flight.

Summer flavor

With chef-curated menu options in premium cabins and choices for the indulgent or health-conscious traveler in Main Cabin, there is something for everyone to enjoy on American flights this summer:

Stirring up the summer: Customers flying on transcontinental American Flagship service flights have a new premium entrée to choose from with American’s new Plant-Based Bulgogi Noodle Bowl. The entrée comes with yakisoba noodles, stir fry vegetables and plant-based beef crumbles — offering a new meal option that is both nourishing and delicious.

Avli on the Park takes flight: Customers flying in premium cabins to Europe from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport this summer can enjoy dishes from Avli on the Park, a MICHELIN 2023 honoree Greek restaurant based in Chicago. From a Greek Beef Orzo Stew to a Kagiana Egg Scramble for breakfast, American worked closely with Avli on the Park to bring a new summer dining experience to the skies while flying nonstop to six different destinations in Europe: Athens, Barcelona, Dublin, London, Paris and Rome.

Buy on Board gets a summer shake up: To give American’s Buy on Board program a summer refresh, a Fruit and Cheese Plate and Breakfast Bag begins flying in the Main Cabin this month. The Fruit and Cheese Plate features cheese, grapes and chocolate for a perfectly balanced taste experience while the Breakfast Bag has a healthy and delicious combination of yogurt, granola and a fig bar. The new items are available for purchase on flights (1,300 miles or more) that depart between 9:46 a.m. and 9 p.m. and between 5 and 9:45 a.m., respectively.

Connect and soar

American is connecting customers to high-speed Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other carrier and delivering innovative, exclusive and diverse content directly to your personal device. Customers can also download the American Airlines app for free before they fly to see what’s playing on their flight. Enhancements for the summer months include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi for T-Mobile customers: By July, 100% of American’s Wi-Fi-equipped regional and narrowbody aircrafts will plan to offer T-Mobile In-Flight Connection On Us. With this new enhancement, eligible T-Mobile customers can enjoy complimentary connectivity with streaming during their domestic flights.

Summer streaming: While in flight, customers connecting to Wi-Fi expect reliable and fast connectivity. Customers traveling the globe to their dream international destinations should be able to enjoy faster Wi-Fi speeds and a more reliable service for all their connectivity needs thanks to increased bandwidth planned for American’s widebody aircraft. These enhancements will make American the only U.S. major carrier offering 100% mainline aircraft with video streaming capabilities.

Cinema in the skies

On American, series and movie offerings are free and available to stream from the inflight entertainment platform straight to any personal devices. With something for everyone, our platform offers a convenient way for every customer to create an inflight experience of their own. With new options, like the new Apple TV+ Original Film Ghosted that customers can watch exclusively inflight starting in July, coming each month to our platform, customers will always find something to watch, read or learn while inflight.

Those looking to further upgrade their summer travel experience can sign up to become a member of the American Airlines AAdvantage® program and earn loyalty points and miles from their trip, save costs by redeeming miles on flights, hotels, seat upgrades, and access to the Admirals Club lounge.