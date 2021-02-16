Swan Hellenic to require all crew to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Swan Hellenic will require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination as a pre-embarkation medical requirement for all staff and crew onboard its ships.

The vaccination cycle will be carried out at recruitment centres or in the home countries of the crew members in accordance with current local guidelines and approved medical protocols, the line said.

The cruise line said it hoped the action would complete a package of health measures to ensure a safe environment on board.

Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito, explained: “We are totally committed to the health and peace of mind of our guests and crews, ensuring they can relax and focus entirely on the life-enriching opportunities we offer to see what others do not.”

The line is currently preparing for the launch of two PC 5 ice-class expedition cruise ships, set to arrive in November and April 2022.

A larger PC 6 ice-class vessel accommodating 192 guests will be delivered toward the end of 2022.