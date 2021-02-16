Kempinski to enter Tanzania with three safari properties

Kempinski Hotels has signed management contracts for three properties in Tanzania, two elegant lodges and a high-end tented camp.

All three will be open to wildlife lovers and guests as of 2023.

“We are delighted to be extending our international Kempinski portfolio in such an incredible country,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels at the signing of the management agreement with the owners.

“In line with our brand promise of highest quality standards and to cater to our guests with outstanding destinations, we are continuing our selective expansion by adding high class hotels in exciting parts of the world.

“While we are happy to be currently extending long term contracts within Europe in partnership with our highly respected owners, we are at the same time moving forward with our expansion around the globe.“

Set in extraordinary wilderness sites, the three new Tanzanian Kempinski properties will be ideal to be combined in a roundtrip and offer a luxurious stay in close vicinity to the most demanded attractions in the country.

Inspired by the natural elements of surroundings and with a focus on sustainability, each lodge has its own expressive architectural language and distinctive character that is unique to its particular, protected environment.

With reference to the remarkable tree canopies of Africa, the architecture is dominated by expansive roof structures and projecting shade canopies which provide shelter from the African sun.

Spacious terraces and magical outdoor living areas allow the guest to immerse themselves in nature.

Lachezar Todorov, chief executive of Helios Lodges Company, said: “With Kempinski Hotels we found a highly reliable and experienced partner, who since many decades delivers luxury experiences to guests around the globe.

“Their commitment and expertise in the hotel industry meet our vision of a long-term partnership for our new projects in Africa, which we hope to become a market leader and a trend setter in this ever-growing market.”