Dusit International signs for latest China property

Dusit International has signed a management agreement with Fengshun Jindebao Kaiyue International Hot Springs Hotel to rebrand and manage its property.

The hotel will reopen under the new name of Dusit Princess Hot Springs Resort Fengshun, Guangdong, in April.

Located in the heart of Fengshun County in the east of Guangdong Province, south-east China, the upper midscale resort is set within a new development zone of Meizhou City.

The site is approximately 40 minutes by car from Jieyang Chaoshan International Airport.

It is also a short drive from popular attractions such as Longgui Waterfall, Jigong Temple, numerous Hakka cultural sights, and the upcoming Jieling Feiquan Scenic Area.

Designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike, the resort, which first opened in 2014, comprises 190 guest rooms and suites, plus an all-day dining restaurant, a grand ballroom, and a hot springs centre with spa.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in China where the hotel situation is positive with a strong domestic market,” said Lim Boon Kwee, chief operating officer, Dusit International.

“With its great location, modern facilities, and impressive hot springs experience, Dusit Princess Hot Springs Resort Fengshun, Guangdong, has all the ingredients in place to meet the needs of business and leisure travellers alike.

“The property is the perfect vehicle for our Dusit Princess brand, and we look forward to making it a resounding success.”

Dusit is one of leading hotel and property development companies in Thailand, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels & Resorts.