Star Alliance named the World’s Leading Airline Alliance at the World Travel Awards 2022

Star Alliance has been named the World’s Leading Airline Alliance at the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year

At the North America 2022 edition of the awards held in August, the Star Alliance Los Angeles airport lounge also retained the award for North America’s Leading Airport Lounge for the third year running.

In receiving these awards, Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said: “We are extremely delighted to be receiving the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. This is particularly fitting as we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year.

“These awards are testimony to the great work that more than 400,000 employees across the Star Alliance network do each day in delivering safe and seamless travel, and also to all the customers who have continued to give us and our member carriers their confidence and support.”

Now in its 29th edition, the World Travel Awards was established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The annual awards are awarded based on a worldwide poll of qualified executives working within travel and tourism, and the consumer travel buyer.

Graham E Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Star Alliance continues to set the benchmark for global aviation and I am delighted that both the travel trade and the public have acknowledged this by voting it the World’s Leading Airline Alliance 2022 at the World Travel Awards.

“Earlier this year, Star Alliance’s ground-breaking LA lounge was also the runaway winner for North America’s Leading Airport Lounge once again.”

In addition to these two awards won at the alliance level, a number of Star Alliance member carriers also came away as individual winners this year.

Nine of them won awards in 21 categories, ranging from World’s Leading Airline – First Class, to Leading Airlines in Europe, Oceania, Asia and Mexico & Central America.

Source: AirlinerGS.com