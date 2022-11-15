Oman Air achieves triple win at World Travel Awards

Oman Air, the national airline of Oman, has been named World’s Leading Airline - Business Class; World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience; and World’s Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class by the World Travel Awards 2022.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulaziz Al Raisi, along with the management team, received the awards during a ceremony hosted by Oman Airports at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, under the patronage of Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The awards, which are decided by public vote, were presented to winners from 50 participating countries, of which Oman won a total of nine.

“Oman’s travel and tourism industry is growing in leaps and bounds, playing an ever-greater role as a key enabler of Oman’s economic diversification. We are delighted to be part of these efforts, alongside a leading network of airports and hotels,” said Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air.

“These awards are a welcome testament to our dedication to creating an extraordinary travel experience that brings the world to Oman and showcases the best of Oman to the world. We would like to thank our valued guests who voted for us and continue to choose us as their preferred airline.”

