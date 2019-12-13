Spirit of Adventure to launch in Portsmouth this summer

Saga has chosen Portsmouth as the location for the official naming ceremony of their second new-build boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Adventure.

The event will be held on Wednesday, August 19th.

The city’s harbour, maritime heritage and wider regeneration plans were crucial deciding factors for their choice of Portsmouth for what will be a first for its port.

Nigel Blanks, managing director of Saga cruises, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our second new ship, Spirit of Adventure, will be named in Portsmouth.

“The city is steeped in British maritime history and it will be another first for Saga Cruises with Spirit of Adventure being the first ever cruise ship to be named in this historic port.”

Banks added: “The naming of Spirit of Discovery has been shortlisted for best cruise ship launch for 2019 and we intend to create an event that is just as special for Spirit of Adventure.

“While the ships are recognisably sisters, they are most certainly not twins.

“Spirit of Adventure will have a distinctly different identity to her sister ship, which is why we have chosen a different port for her naming ceremony.

“Alongside the port and the city’s partners, we are planning another utterly memorable event.”

Spirit of Adventure’s 17-night inaugural cruise will depart from Dover to the Baltic on August 21st, with further cruises scheduled for 2020 including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and Norway.