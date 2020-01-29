Cusiter takes up global sales role with Kempinski

Kempinski has appointed Ron Cusiter to the position of vice president global sales.

In this role, Cusiter will be responsible to lead and manage the global sales offices of the luxury brand in Europe, America, Asia and India.

In addition, he will oversee sales and marketing for the company’s properties in the Americas and contribute to the strategy for existing and new hotel openings in that region.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Scottish native, the results-driven leader in marketing, sales and revenue management brings with him a wealth of global experience in luxury and ultra-luxury hospitality.

He embarked on his senior career with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts where he ultimately held the position of vice president sales and marketing operations, before he became vice president sales operations, Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Hyatt Hotels.

More recently he was global vice president sales and marketing for Como Hotels.

Just before starting his newest role he worked on various Kempinski projects around the globe, the latest being in Venice, Dubai and Dominica.