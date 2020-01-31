Largest hotel in Benelux region opens in Amsterdam

The first nhow hotel in Amsterdam has opened its doors, with cultural influences from around the world on display throughout its 24 storeys.

A vibrant mix of colours, lights and patterns come together with international symbols such as the mandalas of India, skulls of Mexico and the cherry blossoms of Japan to create an exciting and striking cultural fusion.

The newly-built, 650-room nhow Amsterdam RAI takes its place as the largest hotel in the Benelux market.

The building housing the hotel was designed by Reinier de Graaf, an architect from the OMA Studio, founded by Rem Koolhaas.

It is made up of three overlapping triangles pointing in different directions, symbolising the multicultural backdrop that characterises the past, present and future of the city of Amsterdam.

Its location, beside the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre and just a ten-minute walk from the city centre, makes this hotel an ideal destination for business travellers.

nhow Amsterdam RAI has nine new meeting rooms, with capacity for 145 people, all of which are located on the 23rd floor, giving them stunning views over the city.

The food offering is spearheaded by the Entourage Group, an internationally renowned hospitality group.

nhow Amsterdam RAI brings the city two new eateries: a restaurant and bar on the first floor and a sky lounge and bar on the top floor, at a height of 91 metres with panoramic views out over the city.

Hermann Spatt, nhow Amsterdam RAI general manager, said: “At nhow, we believe a hotel should be an active part of the city; a crossroads for people, ideas, art, good food and cultural adventures.

“We want to welcome tourists, business travellers and locals.”