Aitutaki wins Oceania’s leading island destination at the World Travel Awards 2022

World Travel Awards (WTA) revealed its winners in the Oceania category last week, at a star-studded gala ceremony in Vietnam with Aitutaki bringing home a top Island Destination Award.

Aitutaki beat Bora Bora, French Polynesia, who has held the title for the last three years.

WTA is one of the most prestigious and comprehensive awards programme in the global travel and tourism industry. The awards aim to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the industry.

The nominee shortlist was determined by last year’s winner and runner-up, plus approved nominations and WTA commendations. Aitutaki qualified based on being runner-up in 2021 and is the third time being nominated for this particular award.

The online voting process is a year-long communications campaign encouraging global participation. The votes come from qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyers. All votes are internally audited by WTA to ensure the validity of each individual vote.

Despite the ongoing global challenges, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels. Evidence is reflected in the annual voting figures. In 2021, a record 2.3 million votes were cast, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 29-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the recovery of the travel and tourism industry.

This year also recognises the Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) who won five awards and are thrilled to be recognised and awarded across all their independent, character infused resorts.

The Cook Islands is proud to be awarded the following six World Travel Awards 2022 across both the Oceania and Cook Island categories:





Oceania’s Leading Island Destination 2022:

Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022:

Pacific Resort Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Oceania’s Leading Resort 2022:

Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2022:

Little Polynesian, Rarotonga

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2022:|

Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2022:

Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, Rarotonga