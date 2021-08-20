Sojo Hotels nominated at World Travel Awards

Sojo Hotels has been nominated for the prestigious title of Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel Brand at the World Travel Awards.

The company is seeking to set an example of adaptation in Vietnam, with its brand-new ‘touchless’ hotel model.

The chain minimises physical contact between people and objects, as well as direct contact between people.

Instead of checking in with a front desk receptionist, guests can check in online 48 hours in advance or utilise the automated check-in kiosk system when they arrive at the hotel lobby.

Instead of pressing buttons, pulling switches, picking up room keys or drawing the curtains, guests can also use a single mobile key integrated within the Sojo app.

The company has used technology to build a live chat system between ‘Gurus’ (versatile and multi-tasking customer representatives) and the guests to ensure communication remains smooth.

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

To vote for Sojo Hotels, have over to the official website.