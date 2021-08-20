Saudi Arabia unveils Expo 2020 pavilion

With less than two months to go, Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the world to its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the Saudi Pavilion – the second largest after the United Arab Emirates’ – visitors will experience the “rich past, vibrant present and promising future” of the country.

A 68 square-meter, curved LED screen greets visitors as they embark on a technology-enabled journey through five ecosystems, hinting at the natural spaces, beautiful coasts, vast deserts, surrounding seas and high mountains of the country.

The journey will walk through the flora of Al Bardani Valley in Asir Region to the mighty mountains of Tabuk, and from the dunes of the Empty Quarter in south-eastern Saudi to the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea.

Through an audio-visual guide, guests can explore 23 other destinations, including world-leading giga-projects which are rewriting the possibilities of sustainable development such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate and King Salman Park.

Finally, the pavilion will take visitors through the Discovery Center, where an innovative platform will connect leaders from around the world to forge exciting partnerships and discuss investment opportunities, visualised through an interactive digital map of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the pavilion holds three Guinness World Records: the largest interactive lighting floor with around 8,000 LED lights, the longest interactive water feature at more than 32 meters, and the largest LED interactive digital mirror screen at 1,302 square meters.