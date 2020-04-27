Sofo to lead Germany tourism in the Gulf

The German National Tourist Office has appointed Yamina Sofo to the role of director of sales and marketing in the Gulf countries.

In her new capacity, Sofo will provide leadership and strategic direction to the Gulf region team.

She will manage a wide range of marketing campaigns and activities as well as work closely with the local and overseas trade partners and industry stakeholders to promote Germany as a year-round travel destination throughout the region.

Speaking on her appointment, Sofo commented: “I am excited to assume my new role, promoting ‘Destination Germany’ that upholds a prominent reputation in this region.

“I’m proud to say that Gulf region is among the top 20 of the most important source markets to Germany and the third largest source market outside Europe.

“Due to its diversity, Germany is one of the preferred travel destinations for the GCC nationals, whether for wellness and recreation, nature and sightseeing or simply for entertainment and shopping - offering high quality services, great value for money, luxury accommodation and facilities as well as environmentally-friendly transportation links throughout the entire country.”

Originally from Germany, Sofo brings to her new role more than 17 years of experience in hospitality, travel and tourism sectors, covering sales and marketing, licensing and standards management, research and development as well as event management in the UK and UAE.

In her most recent role, she served as tourism promotion and marketing expert for the department of tourism development in Ajman.