Vietnam Airlines to increase domestic services

Vietnam Airlines and its subsidiaries have confirmed plans to increase domestic operations.

The move comes as the country claims “effective containment” of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline group – which also includes Jetstar Pacific and Vasco – said the decision would contribute to the economic recovery of Vietnam.

From May, Vietnam Airlines will operate 11 flights a day on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route.

There will also be five flights a day from Danang to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jetstar Pacific will also begin offering services from Hanoi to Da Lat, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc next month, while flights from Ho Chi Minh to Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, Da Lat, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc will also restart.

These routes will operate once per day.

More frequent, at three times daily, Jetstar Pacific will offer Hanoi to Can Tho, Tuy Hoa, Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Hue, Vinh and Chu Lai, as well as Ho Chi Minh City to Quy Nhon, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Dong Hoi and Chu Lai.

To ensure the health of passengers and the broader community, Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific will continue to thoroughly disinfect all aircraft operated within the day, and carry out health screenings for passengers at the airport as per the regulations of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

The entire flight crew, including pilots and flight attendants, are equipped with face masks, gloves, goggles, and alcohol wipes.

Passengers onboard are required to wear their masks for the entirety of the flights.

More Information

Vietnam Airlines is considered the World’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.