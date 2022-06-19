Six family-friendly experiences to enjoy as a Castaway Islander

Fourteen kilometres (8.7 miles) of untouched beaches, 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) of forested pathways, over and under water explorations and a dedicated team make for the ideal foundation of family-friendly adventures at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island.

With tropical weather all year round and a whole island to occupy your days, there is no shortage of island experiences to be enjoyed. Here are our team’s favourite experiences well suited for the entire family to enjoy together.

Tortoise Sanctuary

Embark upon a discovery quest to find the island’s largest and oldest inhabitant, George, the Aldabra giant tortoise that roams free across the island, but is most often seen close to the Tortoise Sanctuary.

Alternatively, visit younger members of the species inside the Sanctuary. Looked after by the Island Conservation Society (ICS), Desroches is home to more than 150 Aldabra giant tortoises roaming freely around the island, in the Sanctuary and even in a juvenile pen. Spend your afternoon scratching their necks (they love it!) and capture moments you can later look back on or adopt a tortoise of your choice, for EUR 75 per year, and sponsor the growth and care of your favourite gentle giant as the Conservation Officers stay in touch after your departure to share updates on your tortoise's wellbeing. You’ll find the entire family leaving with a smile and interesting, educational facts about these friendly creatures.

Beach Picnic

Elevate your beach adventure with a picnic on the endless sandy shores of Desroches. Choose your favourite stretch of beach from around our island and we’ll help prepare a picnic for you to enjoy on your own patch of paradise. We suggest stopping by the Castaway Centre to borrow snorkelling gear so you don’t miss out on spotting the many turtles and rays that swim around.

Surfing

With no experience required, enjoy surfing in the undisturbed paradise of the Outer Amirantes with expert guidance and coaching from professional Tropicsurf instructors. Learn to surf at our sand-bottomed patch, perfect for beginners, or choose from 21 unique and uncrowded reef breaks around Desroches and discover programs suited for all ages to enjoy this inclusive sport together.

Kids for All Seasons

On Desroches Island, the kids’ club is not confined to just one building or area. Instead, children of all ages are guided through island experiences designed to broaden their horizons and encourage carefree playtimes. The Resort’s dedicated team of attendants are on hand to organise activities for all age groups, from spotting the various species of birds to kayaking around the island.

Bike and Explore

With much to uncover, cycling is by far the best way to explore the vast expanse of Desroches Island. Grab your complimentary bicycles, that will be waiting for you at your villa upon arrival, and discover Desroches at your own pace – like a true castaway islander.

Family Yoga

After a day full of island adventure, unwind at the Circle of Connection Spa with our in-house health and wellness expert during a family yoga or meditation session. Explore easy and fun asanas (postures) that promote happiness or practise being present with breathing workouts and mantras as you’re surrounded by nature and the Indian Ocean in our open-air pavilion.

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island is considered Seychelles’ Leading Luxury Resort 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.