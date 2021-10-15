Sierra Leone latest to take spotlight at Expo 2020

Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a flag-raising ceremony at the stage of nations in Al Wasl Plaza.

There were also speeches, cultural performances and a women-led media conference at the Expo Media Centre.

President Julius Maada Bio, welcomed by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, United Arab emirates minister of tolerance, was accompanied by first lady Fatima Maada Bio.

The cultural performances included a poem recitation by Wilma Knuckles, a child ambassador, poet, actress and musician, who is an activist for children; and a moving rendition of Amazing Grace by Rozzy Sokota, Khadison Duwai and Andrew James.

Maada Bio said: “I extend my warmest felicitations to the esteemed government and its people of the UAE for demonstrating how a brighter future is possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is in this spirit that I urge greater partnership, dialogue and collaboration among nations, as the world tackles the economic impact of Covid-19, especially among our smaller African economies.”

Located in the Opportunity District, the Sierra Leone pavilion, under the theme ‘New Beginning,’ takes visitors on a journey to the west African country, which is rich in natural resources.

Nahayan said: “Sierra Leone’s participation in this World Expo gives us a unique glimpse into what this wonderful country and its friendly people have to offer.

“It also allows us to learn more about the unique history, culture and investment opportunities that are available in Sierra Leone, as a future-oriented nation, seeking to create new partnerships for sustainable development.”

National days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of the 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.