Seven Tides offers free tuition to Se7en Residences buyers

Residential property developer Seven Tides has launched a promotion in collaboration with Dubai Heights Academy for the Se7en Residences the Palm development.

Potential buyers can purchase studios and one to three-bedroom apartments in the Palm Jumeirah development and receive free tuition for a child for one academic year - either September 2019 to June 2020 or September 2020 to June 2021 - at Dubai Heights Academy located in Al Barsha.

Seven Tide chief executive, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, explained: “This is an excellent opportunity for serious investors to purchase a contemporary and stylish apartment in one of the most sought-after locations in Dubai at a competitive price point - with the added benefit of receiving free education for one child for the next academic year at one of the leading British curriculum teaching schools in the UAE.”