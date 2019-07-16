Seadust Cancun Family Resort opens new guest portal

With the summer season in full swing, Seadust Cancun Family Resort has opened its online guest portal to invite guests to take full control of their holiday.

Aside from providing families with the best vacation memories, the family friendly resort continues to enhance guests’ experiences by introducing a new tool, allowing travellers to personalise their next visit.

Developed by TravelClick, a trusted hotel partner with more than three decades of industry experience offering innovating, cloud-based and data driven solutions, the portal allows guests to register and create personalised profiles even before booking.

Once visitors register and create their profile on the platform available directly through Seadust Cancun’s website, guests are given the option to enter personal preferences so the resort’s staff can cater to guests’ every need during their stay.

On top of offering a personalised stay by catering to every need and personal preference, the portal allows guests to earn points and redeem them for various amenities including sparkling wine, in-room gourmet dinners, fruit baskets, chocolate covered strawberries, breakfast in the resort’s oceanfront restaurant Atlantis, and much more.

By registering to the online Guest Portal, guests can become members of three different existing categories: Blue, Silver and Gold Member.

Through the new online portal, the Cancun resort aims to plan bigger strategies for the future to strengthen guest relations and experience.

Seadust Cancun Family Resort takes into consideration guests’ needs and desires in every way possible.