Cancun Is the Number One Destination For Young Americans In March

The latest estimates have revealed that Cancun will welcome around 30,000 international tourists during the month of March this year. These tourist numbers will come smack dab in the middle of Cancun’s infamous spring break holiday season, making Cancun yet again a major destination for young U.S. Americans for spring fun in the sun.

Because students at universities and colleges throughout the U.S. don’t all have the same week off, the spring break season typically runs between the end of February and the beginning of April. This means that popular beach destinations like Cancun will see an influx of spring breakers at any time during these 6-7 weeks in the late winter and early spring seasons. The busiest period for spring break in Cancun this year is expected to be run from March 4th until March 25th

With the influx of younger travelers coming into the Mexican Caribbean over the coming weeks, local Quintana Roo authorities have issued some reminders for those international tourists. The main reminders are on the subject of bringing in any illegal items to Mexico.

“Mexico does not allow you to transport drugs, firearms, sharp objects, explosives, flammable and combustible substances. Sharp objects must be documented,” is the message that’s reportedly being spread amongst travel agencies planning spring break trips for travelers this year.

One U.S.-based travel agency that helps eager students plan their spring break experiences is Student City, which has named Cancun the #1 destination for U.S. spring break this year, on top of other destinations such as Punta Cana, Panama City Beach, South Padre Island, Cabo San Lucas, and Nassau Bahamas.

Cancun has been the spring break vacation go-to spot for restless young U.S. university and college students for decades. This all-American tradition of spring break actually dates back to 1935 in Fort Lauderdale.

Flash forward five decades later to when Cancun was rebuilt following a massive hurricane, also known as Hurricane Gilbert/Gilberto, in September of 1988. Following the disaster and the rebuilding complete, Cancun became one of the biggest destinations for young U.S. party-goers. This annual tradition helped Cancun recover lots of those tourist dollars lost from Hurricane Gilbert.

Source: Cancunsun.com