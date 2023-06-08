Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Vivid Property to open in 2024

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Grupo Murano for Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, an adults-only resort and Dreams Grand Island, a family-friendly 616-room luxury resort.

Both properties are expected to open in Cancun, Mexico in early 2024 within the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt. Hyatt Vivid Grand Island will mark the first Hyatt Vivid property in the Inclusive Collection portfolio.

“These plans for the first Hyatt Vivid resort reflect the continued evolution of travel and Hyatt’s unwavering dedication to the all-inclusive concept. Introducing a resort experience that blends culture and a free-spirted atmosphere with the conveniences of an all-inclusive is an ideal value proposition for owners who are eager to capitalize on this exciting opportunity to introduce the all-inclusive experience to the next generation of travelers,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development & innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “We are confident the winning combination of Hyatt Vivid Grand Island and Dreams Grand Island will create a must-visit destination that will appeal to a variety of travel occasions and guests.”

“Working with one of the most prominent brands in hospitality aligns with Grupo Murano’s strategic vision,” said Marcos Sacal, CEO, Grupo Murano. “We are thrilled to continue collaborating with Hyatt, now in Cancun, to launch the new Hyatt Vivid brand. As we expand our services, offerings, and developments, we are eager to work with like-minded companies and brands, such as Hyatt and the Inclusive Collection, that are evolving the travel and hospitality space.”

Hyatt Vivid hotels and resorts will offer couples, friends and solo travelers locally inspired itineraries and encourage social interaction at every turn through experiential-driven programming, dining, and entertainment. Created to appeal to the next generation of forward-thinking travelers, the new brand is designed for adults seeking casual comforts filled with simple pleasures. Signature dining experiences will offer a casual and inviting approach focused on flexibility over formality, including a culinary collective comprised of taco trucks, ceviche carts, a food hall, and more. For active travelers looking to maintain healthy routines and fitness goals, resorts will offer specialty classes to complement state-of-the-art fitness centers.

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island will feature 400 guest rooms designed for comfort and featuring expansive views. Reminiscent of the Mayan deity Kukulcan, the resort is being designed by world renowned and award-winning architects, HOK.

Guests can expect to have seamless access to the adjacent Dreams Grand Island, a family-friendly 616-room resort expected to open in early 2024, providing additional options and amenities for a truly immersive experience. Guests will enjoy the brand’s signatured Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, such as pool and beach service, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities and entertainment, nightly events and more.

Together, the resorts will offer 19 unique culinary concepts comprised of Japanese, Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Guests will have access to a 26,000-square-foot spa, complete with 25 treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple pools, a beach club and more.

To learn more about the Inclusive Collection, please visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.