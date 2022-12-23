All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Welcomes Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, together with Blue Diamond Resorts, announced the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort set in the famed Mexican Caribbean hotel strip.

The brand-new all-inclusive resort features 1,005 suites, an expansive water park, and nightly entertainment for travelers of all ages. As part of Autograph Collection Hotels, the resort’s custom personality offers encapsulating experiences fit for travelers looking for a recuperating retreat for the soul and senses.

“We are elated to welcome Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to our All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio that offers a stay fit for travelers of all ages,” said Brain King, President, Caribbean & Latin America, Marriott International. “Situated in one of Cancun’s appraised developing zones providing unlimited access to the gorgeous white sanded beach of the Mexican Caribbean, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun allows us to showcase the richness of all-inclusive resorts and their value for an immersive travel experience.”

Royalton Splash Rivera Cancun offers an extensive water park experience with two lazy rivers, a splash pad and pool, and 14 water slides and tubes. With a family pool and a main pool, guests can choose where to take a swim, or participate in water sports on the beach or Aqua Olympics for games with the entertainment team. An outdoor theater for performances hosts various artists for lively entertainment as well as the indoor theater. Visitors can take advantage of Royalton’s fitness facilities, kid’s club, and GameUp Center ($) that includes a laser tag arena, four-lane bowling, and a trampoline park ($). Featuring 12 immersive culinary destinations for dining a la carte, buffet, or at a sports bar, the resort offers international, Indian, American, Italian, and Mexican cuisine among others, even featuring new restaurant brands never seen before within the Royalton brand.

“The opening of Royalton Splash Rivera Cancun is the culmination of over a decade of expertise in the All-Inclusive industry by Blue Diamond Resorts, where every single detail has been planned to provide a truly inclusive experience for all types of travelers” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “This energetic premium resort is a very strong addition to our portfolio. From now on, guests can enjoy a wide range of activities with All-In Luxury® amenities, carefully planned so that our guests have the best experience during their vacations.”

Accommodations include a Diamond Club™ service upgrade section for guests looking for preferred room locations with unparalleled ocean views, upgraded menu options, personalized butler service, private pool access, among other exclusive advantages. All suites within the 12 categories offer the Royalton signature DreamBed™, a terrace or balcony, rain showers, and in-room jacuzzi, as well as room service 24/7. The Chairman and Sky Chairman Suites provide opportunities for families or groups of up to eight people to be accommodated comfortably in these grand modern suites.

The Royal Spa hosts guests looking for a full range of massages, facials, and other healing practices for a restful vacation. Hydrotherapy circuits and the sauna will ensure a relaxing time post-treatment for those seeking extra pampering. For a special night out, the spa offers make-up services as well as manicures and pedicures.

The resort’s convention center will offer up to 8 meeting rooms with an array of amenities for meetings like flip charts, public address system, the latest audiovisual technology, and a podium (per request). With the All-In Connectivity™ amenity throughout the resort, individual and group guests will experience high-speed Wi-Fi throughout their stay on all devices. The elegantly designed 25,000-square-foot convention center allows for larger functions and events to take place with the premium amenities for a flawless event.

To explore more and reserve a stay, please visit www.All-Inclusive.Marriott.com.