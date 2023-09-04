RIU completes the refurbishment of the Riu Caribe and brings its RIU Party events to Cancun

RIU Hotels & Resorts presents the new and improved Riu Caribe following a complete transformation. The hotel, which RIU purchased in 2003, already underwent a renovation in 2013, and this second makeover is yet more proof of the hotel chain’s commitment to quality in Mexico.

In addition to some impressive changes in the lobby, rooms, restaurants and common areas that will surprise guests, the new Riu Caribe will now be the first in the area to host RIU Party events, which will be open to all RIU guests in Cancun.

After the refurb, the first thing guests will notice when they arrive in the hotel lobby and reception area will be the natural light and sense of space. Soft colours, wood and vegetation play an important role in this area, which is both more functional thanks to the spacious and comfortable reception area and more attractive thanks to the new decoration and furniture and the popular lobby bar “Frida”.

The rooms are also brand new. With soft and elegant tones, the 506 rooms are still equipped with all the amenities to ensure that RIU’s guests can enjoy their holiday in the utmost comfort. There is also a new room type, swim-out rooms with a private pool, that are already a classic in many RIU hotels. The hotel will offer five to guests who are looking for an extra touch of exclusivity.

But undoubtedly, one of the biggest changes following the reopening of the Riu Caribe is the launch of RIU Pool Party events in Cancun. This exclusive party concept conceived by RIU was born in Los Cabos in 2018, and five years later these fun-filled spectacles are finally landing in Cancun. With a dedicated space to hold these parties, which has an exclusive pool area, the Riu Caribe now offers four weekly parties both in the day and at nighttime with several different themes: the White Party, the Jungle Party, the Neon Party and the Pink Party.

As if that wasn’t enough, these exclusive adults-only RIU Pool Parties are accompanied by yet another new feature: the RIU Party rooms. These 74 rooms blend in perfectly with their surroundings and are themed and prepared for guests who want to experience these exclusive RIU Party events to the fullest.

As for dining options, variety remains the hotel’s strong point. All of the restaurants have been renovated, creating new atmospheres and spaces to take the guest experience to the next level. The international buffet restaurant is joined by the Mexican restaurant “Margarita”, the Asian restaurant “Shangri-la”, the gourmet restaurant “Kulinarium”, the grill-style food station “Pepe’s Food” near the pool area and the popular Steakhouse for evening dinners. The hotel also has four bars: the lobby bar, the lounge bar located in the theatre, a sports bar offering food and drink 24 hours a day and an adults-only swim-up bar in one of the pools.

The hotel has gone from having one large swimming pool to four, one of which has an swim-up bar, another one for children and two others for the entire family, where they can enjoy the best entertainment provided by the RIU Hotels entertainment team The entertainment team will also be in charge of the new RIU Fit sports area, which will be complemented by a fully equipped gym, as well as a wide range of water activities on the hotel’s beach.

The refurbishment of the Riu Caribe is a continuation of RIU’s commitment to modernising and renovating all of its 22 hotels in Mexico, a country where it has been operating for more than 25 years, having carried out extensive refurbishments in the vast majority of them. The next to be refurbished will be the Riu Palace Pacifico on the Rivera Nayarit, where work already started this August and will be finished in early December.

For further information please visit: www.riu.com