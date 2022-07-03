Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourn Venture

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, took delivery of its first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Seabourn Venture is the first of the line’s two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships and the newest expedition ship in the industry.

“Today is so incredibly special and important as we take ownership of our first ultra-luxury expedition ship and welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “The Mariotti team has done a wonderful job in the building of the ship and bringing Adam Tihany’s stunning design vision to life. Seabourn Venture will raise the bar in ultra-luxury expedition travel, and we look forward to introducing her to the world as she sets sail to explore remote destinations from the polar regions in the Arctic to the southernmost continent of Antarctica.”

“Someone well known in the cruise industry said, ‘She is not another expedition ship or a luxury cruise ship. She is #SeabournVenture and when she begins sailing next month, she will be the world’s finest luxury expedition ship.’ I totally agree with him,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti. “Seabourn Venture is the fairest one of all, ice class PC6 certified to call polar routes. Since we started building Seabourn Venture, the world has literally changed before our eyes, requiring unexpected efforts. The great dedication and passion of the team made by T. Mariotti and subcontractors with Seabourn have been the keys to success,” he added.

Seabourn Venture has been designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship’s global deployment and capabilities. The ship will provide an exceptional luxury small-ship experience with the addition of world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. The ship will offer complimentary Seabourn Expedition amenities such as Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving, and snorkeling, as well as additional curated complimentary excursions. In addition, the ship will offer optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles at select destinations. These experiences will provide close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with the underwater wonders of the ocean.