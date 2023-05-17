SEABOURN INSTALLS SPACEX’S STARLINK WIFI TECHNOLOGY ON BOTH EXPEDITION SHIPS

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has announced that its two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with next generation Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology. The upgraded technology will provide Seabourn’s expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink’s services are available.

Seabourn Venture is the first ship in the Seabourn fleet to offer Starlink’s Wi-Fi technology beginning with its May 12, 2023 voyage, just in time for the ship’s second Arctic season. The line’s second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, will be equipped with the enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity after it launches in the summer of 2023. Seabourn’s expedition ships will offer the best available Wi-Fi experience, allowing guests to stay connected with loved ones as they explore some of the most interesting and remote destinations in the world.

“We are committed to providing the best ultra-luxury expedition experiences at sea, and the Starlink partnership will offer a significantly enhanced connectivity experience during our expedition journeys,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “From the polar regions to Australia and the South Pacific, our guests will experience a more reliable connection, allowing them to share those special moments and experiences with their loved ones as they sail on Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.”

“Starlink offers Internet capabilities and functionality to meet growing service demands globally, and I am so pleased that guests and crew members on both of our expedition ships will benefit from this innovative technology,” added Kathleen Erickson, Seabourn’s vice president of technology.

Beginning May 12, 2023, guests sailing on Seabourn Venture will have access to the enhanced Wi-Fi service on board from the Arctic to Antarctica. The ship will sail on two voyages to British Isles and Ireland in May before kicking off its second season in the Arctic. Between June and August 2023, the ship will sail on a series of 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland, as well as a 23-day adventure through the Northwest Passage. The ship will then head down the West Coast of the Americas before reaching Antarctica, where it will sail between November 2023 and February 2024. In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will cross the Atlantic, sail up the West Coast of Africa and Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

