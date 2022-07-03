CLIA launches ‘Love Bites’ for agents

The Love Bites are free for CLIA members and will stream live from 9.30-10.30 on Thursdays, starting on July 14 and running to August 25.

Sessions will include presentations, virtual ship tours and product updates from ocean, river, luxury and expedition cruise representatives. Industry experts will also be on hand to recommend sought-after experiences, and provide hints and tips to assist sales.

The line-up is:

July 14: AmaWaterways, Virgin Voyages, Azamara and Aurora Expeditions

July 21: Amadeus, Royal Caribbean International, APT / TravelMarvel and Explora Journeys

August 11: Carnival, Uniworld, Seabourn and Swan Hellenic

August 18: MSC Cruises, A-Rosa Cruises, Silversea and Celebrity Cruises

August 25: Avalon Waterways, Holland America Line, Oceania and CroisiEurope

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director for UK & Ireland, said: “Agents have done an amazing job of booking cruise holidays since our return, and have firmly re-established a holiday at sea and on rivers as a go-to customer option. As the positive momentum gathers pace, we have put on our ‘Love Bite’ sessions to provide further advice and insight, and help showcase the range of options that are on offer.

“With speakers from across a range of cruise brands, and with sector specialists also attending, these bite-sized sessions are not to be missed for agents looking to capitalise on ever-increasing customer demand.”

