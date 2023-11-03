SEABOURN KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY GIVING SEASON WITH ITS ANNUAL ‘BLACK FRIDAY SAIL’

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, kicks off the “season of giving” with “The Black Friday Sail.” This annual promotion offers a number of exceptional value-added benefits on select 2024 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages, including:

a two-category veranda suite upgrade

up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit

50% reduced deposits

The Black Friday Sail is available through November 27, 2023.

Guests who take advantage of The Black Friday Sail may choose from nearly 400 itineraries on board any of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ships to a number of worldwide destinations. Guests can discover Antarctica, the Arctic, South Pacific, the Kimberley region in Australia, and the legendary Northwest Passage aboard the exceptional, new purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. They may also explore marquee destinations and boutique ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and more on Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ocean ships.

“Our Black Friday Sail is one of the most exclusive ‘sails’ during the holiday season, where guests can take advantage of these exceptional, value-added benefits,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Travel is the ultimate gift and there’s nothing better than a Seabourn ultra-luxury voyage, where guests can unwrap the gift of effortless travel to any of the seven continents when they sail with us. We’re proud to provide the gift of unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our extraordinary guests.”

Sample voyages available with The Black Friday Sail include:

February 9, 2024 - Seabourn Pursuit, 11-day The Great White Continent

March 31, 2024 - Seabourn Ovation, 14-day Antillean Allure

April 14, 2024 - Seabourn Venture, 14-day Lands of The Celts

May 15, 2024 - Seabourn Pursuit, 15-day Isles of Papua New Guinea

May 31, 2024 - Seabourn Odyssey, 7-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

July 12, 2024 - Seabourn Pursuit, 10-day Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas

August 1, 2024 - Seabourn Ovation, 10-day Spain & Moroccan Gems

September 7, 2024 - Seabourn Sojourn, 14-day Jewels of The British Isles

A complete list of applicable sailings, benefits and combinable promotions for The Black Friday Sail can be found on www.seabourn.com. Certain restrictions apply.