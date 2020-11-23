Seabourn cancels select sailings until November 2021

Seabourn will cancel a series of 2021 voyages for two ships in its fleet as part of a broader redeployment in preparation for an eventual return to service.

The cancellations come while the brand works to implement its plan to resume guest operations, which includes meeting the requirements of the framework for resuming cruise ship operations order issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The cancellation announcement applies to select itineraries on Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Quest.

Seabourn Odyssey will see select voyages cancelled from January 16th until November 5th next year.

The seven-day Alaska/British Columbia and the Pacific Coast sailings have not been cancelled.

Seabourn Quest will see voyages longer than seven days and calling on a United States port cancelled from July until November 6th.

“We are fully committed to meeting the requirements necessary to bring guests back to our ships, including those issued by the CDC,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“Our team is grateful for the continued support we are seeing from guests, the travel advisor community, our partners and everyone with an interest in the hundreds of destinations we visit.

“Stay tuned for releases of alternative voyage options in the months ahead as conditions permit.”

Fellow Carnival Corporation-owned brand Princess Cruises made a similar announcement earlier.