Scenic Eclipse sets sail from Reykjavik on maiden voyage

As Scenic Eclipse sets sail today on its inaugural voyage, a 13-day itinerary from Reykjavik to Quebec, the very first images of its luxurious interiors have been released. 

“Today is the fruition of many years of planning and work from a large and dedicated team to create a vessel and an experience which has set a brand-new benchmark in ultra-luxury discovery cruising,” said Glen Moroney, founder, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours. 

“We are extremely proud of this ship and what it brings to the world of cruising.

“In terms of innovation, technology and design it is second to none.

“The on-board helicopters and submarine and our hand-crafted itineraries that take our guests to 38 countries in some of the world’s most stunning and remote locations – these are what truly set us apart.”

Designed to deliver the ultimate experience of a lifetime for only 228 guests, only 200 in the Arctic and Antarctica, Scenic Eclipse takes ocean cruising to a whole new level.

Scenic Eclipse has 114 all-veranda suites.

Two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine capable of depths of nearly 200 metres are also on board, as well as a state-of-the-art theatre for entertainment and lectures; indoor and outdoor plunge pools; butler service for all guests; and an almost 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio ensure a total on board experience.