Scenic Eclipse to sail from Saudi Arabia

In a busy week for the Saudi Arabia cruise sector, Scenic Group has confirmed it will bring Scenic Eclipse to the Red Sea for the first time later this month.

The cruise ship will sail Saudi waters from July 17th until December.

Selected sailings from October to December will be open to international guests to experience the rich Saudi heritage, stunning landscapes and warm and welcoming hospitality.

Equipped with an on-board submarine, two helicopters, a fleet of Zodiacs and a Specialist Discovery Team, Scenic Eclipse offers the opportunity for unrivalled exploration.

Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group, commented: “Saudi Arabia will be one of the hottest tourist destinations in coming years and we’re very glad our guests will get to experience it in six-star comfort on board Scenic Eclipse.

“As a business we continue to raise the bar in ultra-luxury cruising, and we are confident that this new season will mark the start of a long relationship with the destination and hope to be able to offer more sailings in the region in the coming years.”

The vessel will homeport in Jeddah Port on the Red Sea coast.

It will offer tailor-made itineraries, as well as pre-planned itineraries.

Destinations on offer include Yanbu, the diving capital of Saudi Arabia and a stunning beach destination that offers plentiful opportunities for swimming, snorkelling and water sports in the pristine Saudi Red Sea, as well as rich cultural experiences.