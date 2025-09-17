New Survey Uncovers ‘Travel Dysmorphia’: 7 in 10 Americans Feel Behind on Their Travel Goals

In recent years, “revenge travel” dominated headlines, signaling a global rush to reclaim missed moments post-pandemic. But for many Americans, that wasn’t the reality. New research commissioned by Scenic Group reveals that seven in 10 Americans (69%) say they feel behind on their travel goals – especially when comparing themselves to others. This emotional tension now has a name: travel dysmorphia. It reflects the disconnect between the trips people once envisioned and those still unrealized. In response, Scenic Group is offering a new way forward for those ready to stop waiting and start exploring.

According to the national consumer survey conducted by Talker Research, only 10% of U.S. adults report they have achieved the travel milestones they envisioned for themselves at this stage of life. One in three (28%) American adults is dissatisfied with how much they’ve traveled, and one in five (19%) admits to feeling embarrassed by it. Despite a desire to travel, most respondents feel stuck – overwhelmed by decision fatigue, time constraints, and financial pressure. Many are still holding out for “someday,” but nearly a third of Americans (31%) don’t even know when they’ll travel next.

Amid that hesitation, Americans are still dreaming boldly. The survey revealed top aspirational destinations include Japan and Paris (24% each), Greece (19%), Australia (17%), Puerto Rico (16%), Germany (14%), Iceland (12%), and Antarctica and Vietnam (5% each) – a mix that spans the globe and reflects a deep desire for transformative experiences. And motivation runs deep: 72% of respondents say travel has a positive impact on their emotional well-being.

Introducing The Living List: Scenic Group’s Exclusive Travel Plan

With luxury cruises and tours across all seven continents, Scenic Group is uniquely positioned to help travelers move from dreaming to doing. The newly launched Living List Pass offers a curated collection of cruise and land experiences designed to ease the stress and guesswork of planning. This unique offering is available in a limited quantity for a limited time.

“At the heart of travel dysmorphia is the tension between aspiration and action. Our research shows travelers aren’t lacking the desire — they’re held back by time, planning stress, and cost,” said Ken Muskat, President of Scenic Group USA and LATAM. “The Living List removes those barriers. No time? We’ve mapped it out. Don’t know where to begin? We’ve customized the most sought-after journeys. Think it’s out of reach? Each pass locks in multi-year access to luxury travel at a fixed rate so guests can plan with confidence. Scenic has always delivered once-in-a-lifetime memories. Now we’re making them easier to say yes to.”

Three Ways to Travel with The Living List

Designed for travelers at any life stage – whether they’re just getting started or making up for lost time – The Living List offers three flexible pass options. With more than 10% of Americans calling trip planning overwhelming, and others citing decision burnout or lack of enjoyment, this tailored solution helps ease the burden of getting started. Each tier includes a set number of thoughtfully selected cruise and land tours to be taken over multiple years, for one price. Guests can select from a range of sailing dates based on seasonal availability and choose their preferred travel window as long as space remains. All passes are available for purchase now through December 31, 2025.

Journey Pass: Five Trips | Five Years

Starting at $86,000 per cabin for two guests

Designed for travelers who prioritize both depth and breadth, this tier brings together river, yacht, and ocean expeditions in a seamless, bespoke portfolio. Ideal for those looking to travel meaningfully over time, it guarantees a filled passport with one trip each year for the next five years at an unprecedented value.

The Journey Pass includes:

River Cruises: 1 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights), and 1 Emerald Mekong (up to 12 nights)

Yacht Journeys: 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights), and 1 Scenic Eclipse Signature non-expedition voyage (up to 13 nights)

Highlighted sailings include:

Wonders of Cambodia, Vietnam & the Mekong — 12 nights through Vietnam and Cambodia

Mediterranean Wonders: French & Italian Rivieras — an intimate yacht voyage around the Ligurian Sea

Legacy Pass: Ten Trips | Five Years

Starting at $240,000 per cabin for two guests

The Legacy Pass is Scenic Group’s most expansive offering to date, an ultra-premium tier created for seasoned travelers seeking unmatched access to the world’s most iconic destinations. With 10 trips across five years, this elevated portfolio spans oceans, rivers, and land journeys. Bundled as a single purchase, the collection represents a rare opportunity to secure top-tier itineraries across multiple years, all at today’s fixed rate. It’s a flexible, future-forward investment in exploration for those who believe travel isn’t a chapter, but a way of life.

The Legacy Pass includes:

River Cruises: 2 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights), 1 Emerald Douro (up to 7 nights), and 1 Scenic Mekong (up to 12 nights)

Yacht Journeys: 1 Scenic Eclipse Signature non-expedition voyage (up to 13 nights), 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights), and 1 Emerald Seychelles + Safari (up to 16 nights)

Expedition Voyage: 1 Scenic Eclipse Expedition (up to 13 nights)

Land Journey: 1 Scenic Land Journey (up to 12 nights)

Highlighted sailings include:

Antarctica in Depth — an expedition to the White Continent’s icy wilderness

Treasures of Egypt – an immersive 12-night journey from Cairo to Luxor

Explorer Pass: Three Trips | Five Years

Starting at $44,000 per cabin for two guests

For those seeking just a taste of travel, the Explorer Pass offers a smart, streamlined introduction to luxury cruising. With three tailored sailings over five years including both river and yacht journeys, this tier provides access to sought-after itineraries at a pace that feels thoughtful, not rushed. It’s an invitation to indulge in Scenic Group’s signature service, elevated design, and immersive destinations, all bundled into one compelling entry point.

The Explorer Pass includes:

River Cruises: 1 Scenic (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights), and 1 Emerald (Rhine, Main, Danube or France, up to 10 nights)

Yacht Journey: 1 Emerald Caribbean (up to 7 nights)

Highlighted sailings include:

Splendours of the Caribbean — an island-hopping escape through turquoise waters

Danube Explorer & Highlights of Budapest — a 9-night cultural sailing through Central Europe

Unlock the next chapter of exploration and secure your Living List Pass today by calling Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours at +1 855-709-9820 or Emerald Cruises at +1 844-334-8028, emailing [email protected], or contacting your preferred travel advisor.

Get inspired for your Living List at www.scenicusa.com/livinglist and www.emeraldcruises.com/livinglist.