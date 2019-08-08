Umbral, Curio Collection by Hilton opens in Mexico City

Hilton has announced the opening of Umbral, Curio Collection by Hilton, representing the brand’s debut in Mexico City.

The modern 59-room boutique hotel is the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, reinforcing the growth of its portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in premier destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“As we continue to strategically expand our presence across Latin America, Mexico remains a priority as one of our fastest growing markets in the region,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton.

“The opening of the distinguished Umbral, Curio Collection by Hilton reinforces our mission to be the world’s most hospitable company throughout this incredible country, in the light of our 100th anniversary.”

Part of an ambitious program to restore historical buildings in Mexico, Umbral, Curio Collection by Hilton is a restoration project from a heritage building that was constructed in 1924.

Situated in downtown Mexico City, the timeless hotel overlooks the city’s most emblematic buildings, including the Metropolitan Cathedral, the County Hall and El Palacio de Hierro Department Store.

Guests will also have convenient access to Zocalo Main Square just two blocks away, as well as Museo del Templo Mayor, Chapultepec and Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juarez – less than five miles from the property.

Boasting a contemporary design by renowned local architect Javier Sanchez, Umbral features sleek, minimalistic furniture in neutral tones of white, beige and brown, as well as natural materials such as light and dark woods.

All 59 guest rooms are comprised of two distinct environments – a darker intimate entrance that leads to a light guest room through a golden frame, symbolizing an umbral.

Each of the 12 suites also offers a record player with a personalized vinyl collection – based on guests’ preferences – through a partnership with local vinyl shop La Roma Records.