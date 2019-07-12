Ural Airlines plane makes emergency landing following bird strike

An Airbus A321 operated by Ural Airlines has come down in a cornfield on the outskirts of Moscow after being struck by a flock of birds.

Twenty-three people were injured in the incident, though there are no reports of fatalities.

Branded by local media as the “miracle over Ramensk,” the plane touched down with its engines off and landing gear retracted.

It was travelling to Simferopol in Crimea when it was hit shortly after take-off.

Some 233 passengers and crew were on board when birds were reportedly sucked into its engines and the crew immediately decided to land.

Air transport agency Rosaviatsia said the plane landed in a cornfield about a kilometre from the runway at Zhukovsky International Airport.

Passengers are crew were evacuated from the plane after the emergency landing.

Image: Olga Shavrova/Tass/PA Images