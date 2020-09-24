Scenic Luxury Cruises launches 2022 itineraries

Scenic Luxury Cruises has opened bookings for its 2022 European river programme providing guests with more flexibility for their holiday plans.

On sale now, the early release provides guests with more access to their preferred river cruise itineraries, sailing dates and cabins.

All future bookings are covered by the luxury cruise line’s deposit protection plan, providing guests with flexibility and assurance that their booking is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every Scenic river cruise and tour is truly all-inclusive, with prices including return flights, transfers, spacious suites and accommodation, a personal onboard butler, exceptional wining and dining experiences and all gratuities.

Highlights of the 2022 programme include a behind the scenes tour of Artstetten Castle in Austria, idyllic views of the Dutch countryside outside Amsterdam and a chance to enjoy a hearty home-cooked meal in Croatia.

Guests can cruise with complete confidence in with Scenic.

A new hygiene steering committee oversees all health and safety policies ensuring all guests wellbeing and safety is taken care of to the highest standard.

With no more than 163 travellers onboard, there is plenty of space to enjoy the facilities - including wellness suite.