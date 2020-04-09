Scenic Group suspends operations until end of June

The Scenic Group will suspend operations for land tours, river and ocean cruises until the end of June at the earliest in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises.

Colin Downing, managing director for Scenic in the UK, explained: “Our commitment to the health, well-being, and safety of our guests and our employees remains at the core of everything we do.

“Due to the ongoing global situation and government restrictions it is impossible for us to operate our scheduled departures up to June 30th.

“Please be assured we are here to support our valued agent partners and guests during this challenging time.

“When this crisis is over and the travel industry begins to recover, we look forward to exploring our precious world with our guests again.”

Full details of the cancellation policy are outlined here for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and here for Emerald Cruises.

