Blanc to join Tastes of the Rhône from Scenic this summer

Raymond Blanc will join guests of Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours on a culinary-themed river cruise exploring the gastronomic heart of France this summer.

Guests can indulge in the regional delicacies of famous chef’s homeland when joining the truly all-inclusive luxury river cruise along the historic Rhône.

The special eight-day Tastes of the Rhône river cruise on board Scenic Sapphire sets sail from Lyon to Marseille on July 14th.

With his best-selling books, television programmes and fabulous restaurant and brasseries, Blanc has brought his passion for French cuisine to the world’s attention.

His Le Manoir restaurant has trained over 35 Michelin starred chefs, including Marco Pierre White and Michael Caines.