Scanlon to lead Beverly Hills Hotel

John Scanlon has been appointed general manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Having joined Dorchester Collection in 2005, he is currently the general manager of 45 Park Lane – a position he has held for seven years.

Scanlon also manages the adjacent Mayfair Park Residences.

Previous roles include stints at the Dorchester as acting general manager and hotel manager, as well as global director of revenue at the corporate office.

Christopher Cowdray, chief executive of Dorchester Collection, said: “John’s passion for hospitality, combined with his leadership skills, are legendary.

“He has achieved the highest levels of guest and employee engagement through his reputation for building trust and loyalty.

“John’s successful track record, strategic vision and energetic focus will ensure that he adds his own personal mark on the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

A graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management, Scanlon will start his new role in April.

“Moving to California to manage one of the world’s most celebrated hotels with its rich heritage is the ultimate honour.

“I’m looking forward to being the custodian of this iconic hotel and protecting its legacy for future generations,” said Scanlon.