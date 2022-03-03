Sandals signs HarperCollins partnership

Sandals has published the first findings from its new Institute of Romance, a trend-house created by the resort company to analyse all the latest on love, relationships and romance.

At the same time, the company has confirmed a partnership with Avon Books, the romance-genre imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

The new survey found that 55 per cent of American women wished their own relationships would be more similar to the ones they read about in their favourite romance novels, with more quality time, better communication and yes, a better sex life.

The Institute of Romance surveyed over 1,500 women aged 18-54.

Eighty-one per cent of respondents read romance-genre books, with demand for them resurging from the pandemic.

“With 49 per cent of women preferring to read on vacation – from the initial plane ride to beachside – and romance novel sales skyrocketing over the last two years, this felt like a natural place for us to lend our 40 years of expertise in the romance space,” said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of romance, Sandals Resorts.

“With this partnership, we are helping bring to life the sometimes swoon-worthy, but nearly always attainable relationships our guests read about in their favourite books, creating a meaningful and lasting connection on and off vacation.”

Sandals Resorts is helping them achieve that with opportunities for creating greater connections throughout a stay at the resorts.

The Institute of Romance will help inform Sandals Resorts’ programming and enhance guests’ experiences in meaningful ways.

Sandals Resorts’ property in Grenada is the first to debut the new romance library, where couples can choose romance novels to read together.

Filled with popular romance novels like the Bridgerton series and best-selling author Tessa Bailey’s books, including her newest, Hook, Line and Sinker, the libraries are meant to foster meaningful connections among couples.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as incorporating a ten-minute conversation before bed or a flirty glance across the dinner table.

“It’s not always the large expressions of love that fill the pages – even the smaller, quieter gestures can have a great impact,” says Bailey.

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Sandals Montego Bay will this year host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony - with the event scheduled to take place on June 14th.