London City Airport hosts recruitment drive as demand recovers

London City Airport has hosted two successful events to support its recruitment drive and recovery of local businesses, following the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the airport welcomed almost 150 guests to its first jobs fair since the pandemic begun, to showcase current employment opportunities, with nearly one in three attendees applying for live vacancies.

Other airport partners, such as Swissport, British Airways CityFlyer, Pret A Manger and Truman’s also promoted job vacancies at the event.

For anyone who could not attend the Jobs Fair, LCY vacancies continue to be advertised here.

London City Airport chief people officer, Michael Spiers, said: “We were delighted to host this series of events and work closely with our local community, as we start to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Covid-19 restrictions relaxed, the airport is now entering an exciting phase and our recruitment drive is testament to our - and our airport partners’ – confidence in renewed growth.”

Two days before that, LCY worked in partnership with UMi and Newham Council to run the Royal Docks Business Recovery event – a free session for local businesses that covered procurement advice, tips on how to run a business during turbulent times and supply chain opportunities in the public sector.

London City Airport head of corporate affairs, Lucy Craven, spoke at the Business Recovery event, setting out expected passenger growth through 2022 and how the business wants to recover in a supportive and sustainable way for local businesses.